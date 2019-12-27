News

Season 2 of ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ confirmed for 2020

Baby Yoda will be back.

Will Richards
The Mandalorian episode 4
Baby Yoda in 'The Mandalorian' episode four. Credit: Disney

A second season of Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian will air in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The show’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter, with a release date of Autumn 2020 set for the next instalment of the show.

The announcement comes only hours after the eighth and final episode of the first season of the Disney+ show became available to stream.

Advertisement

Favreau simply tweeted: “Season 2 of coming Fall 2020.”

As the first episode of the show aired in November, Favreau revealed that filming for season 2 of The Mandalorian had already begun.

Star Wars fans in the UK aren’t able to watch the first season of The Mandalorian yet though – Disney+ launches on these shores on 31 March 2020.

An NME review of the pilot episode of The Mandalorian called the new show “‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ set in space,” adding: “Shamelessly swashbuckling and oddly old-fashioned for a series that has so much to gain from winning over newer, younger viewers, episode one is an absolute treat for Star Wars fans who have been waiting years for this.

“Sparse enough to feel bigger than it is, slick without looking over-polished, and introducing a moody, mumbly antihero that is somehow already worth caring about, The Mandalorian is off to a great start. Now it just has to keep it up for another seven episodes…”

Advertisement

Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale recently laid into new Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker, saying he’d “feel pretty depressed” if he was appearing in the film.

Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Live Reviews

My Chemical Romance live in Los Angeles: A triumphant, cathartic return

Los Angeles, Shrine Auditorium, December 20, 2019
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.