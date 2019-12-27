Season 2 of ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ confirmed for 2020

A second season of Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian will air in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The show’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter, with a release date of Autumn 2020 set for the next instalment of the show.

The announcement comes only hours after the eighth and final episode of the first season of the Disney+ show became available to stream.

Favreau simply tweeted: “Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020.”

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

As the first episode of the show aired in November, Favreau revealed that filming for season 2 of The Mandalorian had already begun.

Star Wars fans in the UK aren’t able to watch the first season of The Mandalorian yet though – Disney+ launches on these shores on 31 March 2020.

An NME review of the pilot episode of The Mandalorian called the new show “‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ set in space,” adding: “Shamelessly swashbuckling and oddly old-fashioned for a series that has so much to gain from winning over newer, younger viewers, episode one is an absolute treat for Star Wars fans who have been waiting years for this.

“Sparse enough to feel bigger than it is, slick without looking over-polished, and introducing a moody, mumbly antihero that is somehow already worth caring about, The Mandalorian is off to a great start. Now it just has to keep it up for another seven episodes…”

Mandalorian star Jake Cannavale recently laid into new Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker, saying he’d “feel pretty depressed” if he was appearing in the film.

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure,” he added.