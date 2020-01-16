Season 3 of ‘Mindhunter’ has been indefinitely delayed

Season 3 of David Fincher’s Netflix drama Mindhunter has been indefinitely delayed, it’s been revealed.

The show’s second series aired in summer of 2019, and a third looked set to follow soon after.

It was revealed earlier this year that Mindhunter season 3 would have to wait until director Fincher had finished work on his new Netflix film Mank, and Netflix have now revealed that the new series is on indefinite hold, with the show’s lead stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv all being released from their contracts with Netflix, so they can seek work before returning for a potential third series.

“David [Fincher] is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” a Netflix representative told TVLine in a statement, while confirming that the show has not been cancelled by the streaming service.

It continued: “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Season 2 of Mindhunter concluded last August with a finale that NME’s Christopher Hooton called “the best episode of the show yet”.

David Fincher’s upcoming film Mank is set to be soundtracked by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who have previously penned scores for his films Gone Girl, The Social Network and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Mank will arrive in black-and-white and stars Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane writer Herman Mankiewicz. It is due to arrive straight to Netflix later this year.