Seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Atlanta’ to begin shooting in Europe next month

Seasons three and four of Donald Glover‘s FX series Atlanta will begin shooting in Europe next month, it is being reported.

Early last year, plans were revealed for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show to air its season three premiere in January 2021, with season four expected to launch later in the year. Due to coronavirus restrictions, these dates have now been pushed back.

According to Deadline, sources have said Glover and the show’s cast and crew will travel to Europe this month (March 23), with production on the seasons set to start on April 5.

Advertisement

The report adds that production is expected to begin in London, before moving on to Amsterdam and Paris.

Last year, FX Networks executives John Landgraf spoke about shooting being pushed back, and the plans for how to bring the two seasons’ together.

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta,” he said. “It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID.

“That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit.”

Advertisement

Last year, Glover said only The Sopranos “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta, promising that the forthcoming editions of his show are “going to be some of the best television ever made.”