Sebastian Stan said he had to Google Lily Allen after learning about her relationship with David Harbour

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan heard that Lily Allen was dating his friend David Harbour, so googled her to do his research.

The singer and the Stranger Things star made their first public appearance together last week.

Speaking to Life & Style magazine, Avengers actor Stan was asked what his last google search was, and he replied: “I googled David Harbour. Well, someone told me he’s seeing Lily Allen and I was like, ‘Lily Allen! I haven’t seen or heard of her for a minute.’ So, on my way here I actually googled that.

He continued: “I wanted to make sure I got his girlfriend right, because you know, I haven’t seen him in a while so I don’t know what he’s been up to.”

It’s not yet clear whether David Harbour is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

Eagle-eyed fans do believe that the new season has begun production, though, sighting Hopper’s iconic truck on set in Georgia.

Sebastian Stan has also stated that his Avengers: Endgame character Bucky Barnes shouldn’t be the next Captain America.