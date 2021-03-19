Sebastian Stan struggled to pay rent after his first Marvel appearance in ‘Captain America’

Sebastian Stan has revealed that he struggled to pay his rent after his first Marvel appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Stan, who is currently appearing in the newly-released The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, has played Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier since 2011, appearing in the Captain America trilogy of movies and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Speaking about his past struggles, he told Entertainment Tonight: “In 2011, after the first Captain America came out, about a month later I had a call from my business manager telling me I had a month left to figure out how I was going to pay my rent.

“So, perception is always interesting, isn’t it? Nobody ever knows what the fuck is really happening.”

When Stan was cast in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, he had largely made a living from supporting roles in films including Black Swan and Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as guest spots on TV series such as Gossip Girl.

The first episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier received four stars from NME and was described as “sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

It follows Falcon alongside Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame after Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield onto Sam.

Meanwhile, star Anthony Mackie recently joked that he requested a love story with Black Widow “several times”.

“Every cliffhanger is a cliffhanger for everybody, except Kevin [Feige]. But the question I always ask is: Do I fall in love with the Black Widow? When does that storyline come in? Because I’ve requested that several times,” he added.