Secret Service confirms John Mulaney investigation over ‘SNL’ jokes

It’s been confirmed that a monologue delivered by John Mulaney on Saturday Night Live last year was formally investigated by the US Secret Service.

The stand-up comedian, who voices Andrew Glouberman in Big Mouth and writes for Saturday Night Live, first spoke about the inquiry last year when a joke he delivered on the show in February 2020 was deemed to be about former US President Donald Trump.

Now, as reported in Rolling Stone, the Secret Service has released a 27-page file on the incident in which it stated that Mulaney “made inappropriate statements regarding President Trump on Saturday Night Live.”

The report revealed that the investigation was opened on March 1 2020, just one day following Mulaney’s appearance on the show.

The report stated: “On 3/1/20…[it was] discovered that a monologue performed by John Mulaney on a Saturday Night Live was gaining considerable social media attention” later adding that “although no direct threats were made, due to the popularity, it is likely concerned citizens will report this.”

You can see the monologue here:

Last month, Mulaney spoke about the investigation on Jimmy Kimmel Live explaining that it had been opened following jokes he made on the long-running Saturday night show in February 2020.

He explained: “I did a joke that was not about Donald Trump. The joke was about how it was a leap year and leap year had been started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar and another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed by a bunch of senators ’cause he went crazy. And I said, ‘That’s an interesting thing that could happen.’”

He continued: “Am I stoked there’s a file opened on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much. But the person vetting me was very understanding.

“They were very nice in the interview. In terms of risk assessment, no one who’s ever looked at me has thought I’d registered above a one.” Mulaney went on to say that he had been “cleared by the Secret Service.”

Last month it was reported that Mulaney had entered rehab, seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

Page Six reported that Mulaney had checked into a facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days, which People said at the time it had “confirmed”.

Mulaney had previously been open about his addictions, telling Esquire in 2019 that he first began drinking at the age of 13.