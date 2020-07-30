The first trailer for Showtime drama The Comey Rule has been released – you can watch it below.

Brendan Gleeson stars as Donald Trump in the new series which depicts the conflict between the US president and former FBI director James Comey, who is played by Jeff Daniels.

The miniseries is adapted from Comey’s New York Times bestselling memoir, A Higher Loyalty, and a year of interviews with key figures in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

“The Comey Rule is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” Showtime said in a statement.

Watch the show’s first trailer below:

The cast will also include the likes of Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Peter Coyote will play Robert Mueller, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will also portray President Barack Obama.

An exact air date for The Comey Rule is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to broadcast after the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has called for a delay to November’s presidential election, claiming it will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

The US President suggested the idea on Twitter, after previously criticising plans for an increase in postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”