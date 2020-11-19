See ‘The Simpsons’ reference Brexit in latest episode ‘The 7 Beer Itch’

Season 32 of The Simpsons is airing in the US this month, and the latest episode features a reference to Brexit.

New episode The 7 Beer Itch, which premiered on Fox on November 8, features Olivia Colman as a character called Lily, who moves to Springfield and falls in love with Homer.

Continuing the British theme of the new episode, the credits for the show also feature a scene set outside a British pub called ‘The Brexiting Swan’. See the image (via Reddit) below.

Advertisement

In other Simpsons news, as the 32nd season airs in the US, the previous season of the long-running sitcom premiered on Disney+ in the UK earlier this month (November 6).

Simpsons fans can look forward to a starry cast of celebrity guests lending their voices across the new season, with new additions including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Pose star Billy Porter and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Other guest stars include John Mulaney, Joey King, Kevin Smith, Jim Parsons, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen and Lilly Singh. There will also be musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

The Simpsons also came to the UK this month in the form of a horrifying tribute dance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

On a recent edition of the long-running BBC show, contestant Max George of boy band The Wanted and his partner, professional dancer Dianne Buswell, dressed up as Marge and Homer Simpson.

Their bizarre performance was soundtracked by The Simpsons’ legendary theme song.