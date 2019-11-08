‘Seinfeld’ actor Charles Levin’s body found ‘partially eaten by vultures’

Reports say the actor fell down a 30ft slope in Grants Pass, Oregon

Seinfeld actor Charles Levin, who was found dead back in July, was reportedly “partially eaten by vultures”, it has been revealed in a new report.

The Daily Mail have gained access to reports from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, which detail how Levin fell down a ravine in Grants Pass, Oregon and was found wedged between two trees.

The report goes on to detail that “there were signs of animal scavenging likely in the form of turkey vultures as there was evidence of bird faeces on and around the body.”

Levin was reported missing by his son on June 28, and his body was found on July 13. He was reportedly trying to get home on an isolated road before getting lost and ending up on the mountain pass.

His car was discovered at the top of the ravine, with his pug named Boo Boo Bear having died inside.

The report states that the actor was able to be identified through his dental records. The death was said to be “accidental”.

Levin appeared in one episode of Seinfeld – 1993’s The Bris – as well as having roles in Annie Hall, Manhattan and This Is Spinal Tap.