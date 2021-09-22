‘Seinfeld’ fan creates viral video of show’s many film references

A Seinfeld megafan has produced a video montage of the show’s movie parodies and tributes, and it has gone viral.

The montage of the New York-based sitcom, which was co-created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, begins with the show’s homage to JFK, a film which included Seinfeld‘s recurring cast member Wayne Knight. A recreation of Basic Instinct also features in the video, which also uses Knight in a recreation of his famous big screen scene.

The entire list of over 30 films parodied includes The Godfather trilogy, Citizen Kane, Taxi Driver and closes with Casablanca. “We’ll always have pancakes,” says Jerry as a parody of the famous “we’ll always have Paris” line in the classic film.

Advertisement

You can watch the montage in full below.

The fan video arrives ahead of the entire collection of Seinfeld debuting on Netflix in October. It has never been available on a single service globally until now.

In 2020, David revealed his all-time favourite episode of the hit sitcom. Speaking during a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Texas, David opened-up about making season four episode The Contest, which follows the main characters as they hold a contest to see who can go the longest without masturbating.

“This one, I didn’t even put on the board because I didn’t want them asking,” David said. “I just wanted them to come and see the read-through. [When they did] I had worked myself up into a lather because the read-through really went great,” he said.