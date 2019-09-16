‘Seinfeld’ is coming to Netflix

At last

Netflix’s has announced that Seinfield will be coming to the streaming service in 2021.

All nine seasons and 180 episodes of the Emmy award winning sitcom have been confirmed to appear on the service in a tweet which was shared this afternoon (September 16).

The show, which starred Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself, ran for nine seasons in the 1990s.

The move will be seen as big coup for Netflix which is set to lose Friends to HBO Max and movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.

Earlier this year, Seinfeld made a cameo in Vampire Weekend‘s video for ‘Sunflower’. Filmed in the Upper West Side, the clip sees frontman Ezra Koenig and Steve Lacy visiting various locations – with one spot seeing the two pass by Seinfeld, who gives a quizzical look to the always-spinning camera.

He also teamed up with Netflix more recently for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee which sees stars such as Eddie Murphy and Ricky Gervais travelling in flash cars around Los Angeles.

Murphy also revealed that he was considering a return to stand-up comedy, after years away from live performances in the show which he this month confirmed he will do in 2020.

Speaking on the Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith, Murphy told the host: “Next year I am going to tour, do some stand-up.”