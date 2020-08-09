Selena Gomez to star alongside Steve Martin in new comedy series

Selena Gomez is set to appear alongside Steve Martin in a brand new comedy series, it has been confirmed.

The pop star and actor will join up with the comedy icon in Only Murders In The Building, a new show from Hulu.

The series was created and written by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace And Frankie, The Emoji Movie), and will also star Martin Short.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Only Murders In The Building will follow three true crime-obsessed strangers as they become embroiled in their own mysterious case. Gomez, Martin and Short will play the three strangers.

The singer will also executive produce the series alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short, and This Is Us producers Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. A release date for the show is yet to be announced.

Gomez recently served as the executive producer for Netflix’s controversial teen series 13 Reasons Why. She has also appeared in films including Spring Breakers, The Big Short, The Dead Don’t Die and Bad Neighbours 2.

Meanwhile, the star set up a new fund last month (July 25) to raise money for mental health services. Her newly-created cosmetics company Rare Beauty aims to raise $100 million (£77 million) over the next decade to help support those who need access to mental health care.

Advertisement

One percent of all sales of the Rare Beauty line will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund, while the company will also work with “numerous philanthropic partners” to help support local, national and global organisations.