Seo In-guk and Park So-dam to lead new fantasy K-drama ‘Death’s Game’

Seo In-guk (Cafe Minamdang) and Park So-dam (Parasite) have been cast in an upcoming K-drama titled Death’s Game.

On February 8, South Korean steaming platform TVING shared that its upcoming fantasy drama Death’s Game will be led by Seo and Park.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Death’s Game follows a man named Choi Yi-jae (played by Seo), who dies but is given extra chances at life. Park stars as Death, a powerful entity who sentences Yi-jae to experiencing 12 lives and deaths just before he is sent to hell.

According to MBC, the series is also reportedly in talks with Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook, Super Junior member Choi Si-won and actors Jang Seung-jo and Sung Hoon to make guest appearances on the series as some of Yi-jae’s past lives.

Death’s Game will be helmed by Ha Byung-hoon as both its director and screenwriter. Ha has previously worked on dramas like 18 Again and Go Back Couple. The series is set to premiere in the second half of 2023.

The upcoming drama will be Park’s first series since 2020’s Record of Youth. She was later diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021 and took a break from acting to focus on her recovery. Park returned to acting in 2022 with the film Special Delivery.

Seo’s latest role was in the 2022 drama Cafe Minamdang where he played a former criminal profiler who becomes a professional swindler using his skills and charisma.