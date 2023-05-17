Seth MacFarlane quits ‘Family Guy’ and ‘American Dad’ until writers’ strike ends

Seth MacFarlane has reportedly exited Family Guy and American Dad until the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) has secured a new deal.

As reported by Deadline, MacFarlane, who created both shows, and showrunners Brian Boyle, Matt Weitzman, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, told production company 20th Television last week that they will no longer work on their respective series until the strike ends.

It’s claimed MacFarlane has been seen on the picket lines in support of the strike, which began on May 2 after unsuccessful negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

It’s unclear how disruptive the departures will be to each series. Family Guy recently concluded its 21st season on May 7, while American Dad is currently midway through its 20th season, with the eighth episode set to air on May 22.

MacFarlane and 20th Television have yet to comment on the exit.

In January, Fox renewed Family Guy for seasons 22 and 23, while American Dad was renewed for a 21st season in December 2021.

MacFarlane was a noted advocate for the WGA’s previous strike across 2007-2008, which lasted for over three months.

Since the latest strike began earlier this month, a number of films and TV shows have been affected, including Stranger Things, Severance and Saturday Night Live.

With the strike, the WGA is seeking better pay for writers, streaming residuals, safeguards against AI technology that threaten to replace their work, among other issues amid the rise of streaming services.