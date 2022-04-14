Seth MacFarlane to reprise ‘Ted’ role for new TV series

Seth MacFarlane is set to reprise his role from Ted in a new TV series.

The Family Guy comedian will be reprising his role from the 2012 film, which co-starred Mark Wahlberg, for a live-action show at Peacock.

MacFarlane will be directing, writing, executive producing and sharing showrunning duties on the forthcoming project.

Advertisement

The show takes place in 1993, before the two films starring Wahlberg. In the new series, Ted lives with 16-year-old John Bennett and his parents and cousin in a working class home in Boston.

“Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family,” Variety added in a plot description.

Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes have all been cast in the new series, but it has not been revealed whether any actors from the films will reprise their roles.

MacFarlane confirmed the Ted news on his Instagram account, writing: “Time to sing the thunder song.”

Elsewhere, MacFarlane’s Ted co-star Mark Wahlberg recently revealed he has kept the prosthetic penis he wore on the set of Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Boogie Nights.

Advertisement

Wahlberg appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week (April 12), during which DeGeneres asked the actor: “Is it true that you still have the prosthetic you wore in Boogie Nights?”

“Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away,” Wahlberg replied. “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

The film was released 25 years ago this year, and also starred Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle and more.