Seth Meyers has called for Donald Trump to be removed “immediately” from office.

The Late Night host began his show yesterday (January 6) by responding to the riots led by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol building, which resulted in the death of four people.

“What we saw today was a violent insurgency and attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States,” Meyers said.

“As we were all watching these stunning scenes of violence and sedition and insurrection against our democracy, anxiously hoping for a restoration of calm and order, the president of the United States told the traitors and the mob, ‘We love you, you’re very special, I know how you feel.’”

Seth Meyers continued: “The only way our democracy is going to survive this harrowing moment is if he’s immediately removed from office by either the cabinet or the Congress and prosecuted.

“Anything less is tacit permission to continue to use his office, and his influence after he leaves office, to foment sedition and dismantle democracy.”

Also responding to the armed insurrection, Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen took to Twitter to ask for Trump’s permanent ban from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google.

“Hey Mark Zuckerberg, Jack [Dorsey], Susan Wojcicki, and Sundar Pichai, Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy,” Baron Cohen wrote in a tweet.

“Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!”