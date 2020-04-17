Seth Rogen has revealed that he’s getting through the ongoing lockdown by smoking a “truly ungodly” amount of weed.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from his home, Rogen joked that he was “made” for the situation and that smoking marijuana is helping him through.

Rogen quipped: “We are not all in this together because this has not been that bad for me. I have kind of been self-isolating since 2009.”

You can watch Rogen in the video below:

He also revealed that isolation has seen him spending time on his other favourite hobby – pottery.

“So many of our friends wanted to do pottery, we got a literal third wheel, me and my wife. We have a kiln, we found a place that will deliver clay in this time of quarantine.”

Rogen added: “The fact that I have no kids is making this truly not that bad.

“I will be lying alone on my death bed having not talked to anyone in 15 years and I’ll be like, ‘It was worth it for the coronavirus shit.'”

Recently, Rogen kept fans entertained during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by watching Cats for the first time while “pretty stoned”.

Rogen kept fans updated on Twitter as he experienced his first viewing of the critically derided Andrew Lloyd-Webber adaptation, which recently swept the board at the Razzies.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” Rogen tweeted. “I’ve never seen the Broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

As the film progressed, Rogen expressed his increasing confusion, admitting at one point: “These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat.”