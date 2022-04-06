‘Severance’ renewed for season two

Severance has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+.

The mind-bending dark satire, directed by Ben Stiller and featuring a cast led by Adam Scott (Parks And Recreation), follows a team at the mysterious Lumon Industries who have opted to undertake a “severance” procedure, which surgically divides employees’ memories between their work and personal lives.

As the story develops, the characters permanently living out their consciousness inside the office, known as the “innies”, begin to question what kind of work they’re performing for Lumon – and what kind of lives their “outies” lead on the other side of their consciousness.

Severance also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

The news arrives just ahead of Friday’s (April 8) highly-anticipated season one finale – you can watch the first season trailer below.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show – and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in a statement Wednesday. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago.

“It has always been a multi-season story and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!”

A video shared from Apple TV+ on social media shows a monitor announcing season two alongside the line: “You’ll feel like you never left.”

In a five-star review of Severance‘s first season, NME wrote: “Great cast, great writing, great premise, great everything. The whole package. The home run.

“If ever you were in doubt about returning to the office, Severance gives it to you straight: don’t bother.”