‘Sex and the City’ to return for limited series reboot at HBO Max

Sex and the City is set to return as a limited series on new streaming service HBO Max.

The news comes after years of rumours regarding a third film in the hit series, which were denied by Sarah Jessica Parker back in 2017.

According to Deadline, sources have confirmed that the show will return for a limited run, with an air date not yet specified.

Sources say that three of the main characters in the show – Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York – will return for the limited series, but Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) is unlikely to make a return.

Speaking to the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast this week as rumours began circling about the reboot, Cattrall said of the original show: “It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were.”

She added: “Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird (sic).”

When putting ideas of a third Sex and the City film to bed in 2017, Sarah Jessica Parker said: “It’s over… we’re not doing it.”

She even revealed that a script had already been written, and that she was “disappointed” the movie hadn’t gone ahead. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”