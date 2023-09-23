‘Sex Education’ creator Laurie Nunn opens up about cast departures

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn has opened up about cast departures from the show as the final season airs on Netflix.

Actors to have departed the show ahead of its final season include Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (a member of The Untouchables) and Rakhee Thakrar (Emily Sands).

Speaking about some of the cast departures, Nunn explained that it was down to the character’s storylines reaching their natural conclusion.

Speaking to LADbible, Nunn said: “Those storylines felt like they had just come to a really lovely ending in series three, and I felt like the characters of Lily and Ola just really felt like they ended in a really happy place.

“Particularly because they’re a lesbian couple, I wanted them to not have any more pain or trauma, and just be left happy together. So that felt like a very organic place place to leave them.”

The show’s final season picks up as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

New cast additions for the final season include Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith and Eshaan Akbar.

Fans have also been reacting to the surprise addition of Jack Gleeson to the show, who played Joffrey in Game of Thrones.

NME’s four star review of the final season said: “Thankfully, the show finds its warm and witty rhythm when the writers return to their regular M.O. – exploring awkward aspects of sex and sexuality in a way that no other show seems capable of…farewell, Sex Education, and thanks for the messy memories.”

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.