The creator of Sex Education has discussed the show’s ending, warning that it won’t be “wrapped up completely perfectly”.

The fourth and final season of the hit Netflix show will hit the streaming service next week (September 21). Show creator Laurie Nunn previously confirmed the fourth season would be the show’s last in July, describing it as the “right time to graduate”.

The final season picks up as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) face setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

As shown in a new trailer shared this week, Otis is also struggling with the distance between him and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who is studying at the prestigious Wallace University in the US.

Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Nunn said that she hopes the finale satisfies fans, but that it may still leave questions.

“I’m no longer on social media – my baby already knows how to use the phone with his little thumbs, and it freaks me out. So that made me more conscious of how I’m using my phone,” she began.

“I think if you start writing while thinking about how people are responding to the work, it can become very self-conscious. I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly.”

The article added that the fate of Otis and his love life in the final season will “undoubtedly irk some ardent fans,” though no specifics are revealed.

An official synopsis reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up a new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Other returning cast members include Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.