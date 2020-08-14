‘Sex Education’ is looking for extras for season three

The casting team of Netflix hit Sex Education is on the hunt for season three extras.

Filming for the third installment begins next month after the coronavirus pandemic forced production delays. To have the chance to appear in the forthcoming series, applicants aged 18 to 26 are asked to visit the Mad Dog productions website and apply.

The team is specifically looking for actors in the aforementioned age range, and they must available to film in various locations –including Newport and Cardiff – from September.

Additionally, Sex Education is also looking for singers.

The ad reads: “Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25. Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances. Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply.”

In other news Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong in the comedy series, has recalled the time he developed depression before finding fame on the show.

Writing in The Big Issue earlier this year the actor discussed being homeless and how it played a part in affecting his mental health.