‘Sex Education’ renewed for a fourth season by Netflix

Sex Education has been renewed for a fourth season days after season three premiered, Netflix has confirmed.

The hit series returned for its third season earlier this month (September 17), reuniting us with the students and staff at Moordale Secondary School.

Now, Netflix has announced that the show will continue with a fourth season during its global livestream event, TUDUM. Introduced by Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, stars Ncuti Gatwa and Kedar Williams-Stirling reflected on season three, including their favourite moments from filming.

Advertisement

“We wanna say a massive thank you to all of our fans for watching the show,” Williams-Stirling added.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

At the end of their segment, a “breaking news” video was shown, which featured the fictional Moordale school and its logo above a scrolling banner that read: “Breaking News: Sex Education to return for season 4.” Watch it above now.

In a three-star review of Sex Education season three, NME said: “Season four hasn’t been confirmed just yet, and these characters clearly still have a lot more to give. Adam is slowly becoming the star of the show, with Swindells’ heavily charged performance balancing sadness and courage in the face of disintegrating relationships and a search for lasting happiness.”

Meanwhile, the show’s Asa Butterfield – who plays Otis – has commented on his character’s sexuality. When asked if his character would ever explore queerness on-screen, he told GQ: “I’ve never had any suggestions or gotten any leads to suggest that he’s disguised any part of him, including his sexuality.”

Advertisement

“Then again, everyone is constantly changing, so who knows?”