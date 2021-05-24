‘Sex Education’ season 3 promises “massive” ending

Sex Education costume designer Rosa Dias has teased a “massive” ending to the third season of the hit Netflix show.

Dias recently spoke about the forthcoming episodes in a new interview with Metro, calling the end of season three “quite interesting”.

“When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting,” Dias began. “Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They’ve got a massive challenge on their hands.”

Sex Education is yet to be renewed for season four, and ended on a cliffhanger at the end of season two.

Dias continued: “It will be really interesting to see if they do do four, what they’re going to do. It’s massive.”

Earlier this year, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield confirmed that season three would begin after a time-jump in the series.

“There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger,” the actor explained. “Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy.

“It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too.”

In a four-star review of Sex Education season two, NME wrote: “Though comedy often takes a back-seat in favour of thornier issues – this second season is far less lewd, sometimes to its detriment – Sex Education boasts enough moments of true hilarity to maintain pace.”