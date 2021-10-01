‘Sex Education’ star Alistair Petrie’s real-life sons are in the show

Alistair Petrie, who plays Mr. Groff in Netflix‘s Sex Education, has confirmed that his real-life sons appeared in the latest season of the show.

Petrie’s sons Cal and Brodie can be spotted as students at the show’s fictional secondary school, Moordale High.

The actor first revealed the new extras in September via Instagram. “Nepotism at its finest,” he joked in the caption.

Now, Petrie has shared a new image of the family together in the show, with the boys in their Moordale uniforms.

“Attitude. Album due out 2023,” read the caption.

Petrie and his co-stars will return in a fourth season of Sex Education imminently. The news was announced as part of Netflix’s fan event TUDUM in September.

At the end of the show’s segment, a “breaking news” video was shown, which featured the fictional Moordale school and its logo above a scrolling banner that read: “Breaking News: Sex Education to return for season 4.”

In a three-star review of Sex Education season three, NME said: “Season four hasn’t been confirmed just yet, and these characters clearly still have a lot more to give. Adam is slowly becoming the star of the show, with Swindells’ heavily charged performance balancing sadness and courage in the face of disintegrating relationships and a search for lasting happiness.”

Meanwhile, the show’s Asa Butterfield – who plays Otis in the show – has commented on his character’s sexuality. When asked if his character would ever explore queerness on-screen, he told GQ: “I’ve never had any suggestions or gotten any leads to suggest that he’s disguised any part of him, including his sexuality.”