‘Sex/Life’ cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

Netflix has cancelled Sex/Life after two seasons.

Inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, the drama series follows married housewife Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) who, during a midlife crisis, reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) who is trying to win her back.

It debuted in 2021, with a second season confirmed soon after. Season two of the show aired on Netflix last month, but it has now been confirmed that a third season will not be going ahead at the streamings service.

The news was confirmed by Deadline, who wrote that a representative for Netflix said that season two “brought the series to a natural close”.

In a recent interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the show’s star Shahi shared her dissatisfaction with the show’s second season, going on to admit that the comments would likely mean the end of her working relationship with the streaming service.

“I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” she said. “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.”

She added that she was “never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this.”

Despite this, Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser said after the season two premiere that she didn’t write the finale as the show’s ending, and was expecting another season in which to wrap up the story.

“The episode was never intended to be a series finale, that’s for sure,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I know there are always more stories to tell with these characters in the Sex/Life universe, and I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we get to a meaningful place with each character this season.”