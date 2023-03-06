‘Sex/Life’ viewers react to “hilarious” NSFW penis pump scene

Sex/Life has attracted attention through another NSFW scene in the show’s second season.

Following the first season, the series became synonymous with a nude shower scene which showcased the penis of character Brad (Adam Demos). Netflix later confirmed the scene had been replayed by 20 million users on the platform.

The second season has seemingly aimed to top one penis conversation starter with another, with attention switching to the appendage of Devon (Jonathan Sadowski).

In the sixth episode of season two, Cooper (Mike Vogel) is seen asking Devon if his penis was affected after the pair were involved in a car crash with two sex workers.

Devon explains that his penis was bitten off because he was receiving oral sex as the crash happened. His penis was subsequently reconstructed by surgeons with an extra inch, along with a pump to help it get moving.

In the scene inside a gym changing room, Devon demonstrates how the penis pump works. “Everything is fully automated,” he explains. “I have a stylish new curve, which is cool.”

In response to the scene, one viewer on Twitter wrote: “Sex/Life season two had me googling whether you can actually surgically implant a penis pump and I’ll never forgive them for that.”

“This penis locker room scene is hilarious,” another wrote.

You can check out more reactions below.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK about the scene, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser said: “Devon has been a very bad boy – the devil on Cooper’s shoulder all season, who also blithely cheats on his wife, Trina. And in our universe, men who act like that are punished. In this case, they get their penis bitten off in the middle of an awful car crash!”

Asked if the penis was a prosthetic, she added: “I will repeat what Adam Demos had to say in season one – ‘A gentlemen never tells’.”

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix.