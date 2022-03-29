Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’ receives May streaming release date

The forthcoming Sex Pistols series Pistol will officially be released this May.

Created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, the six-episode series is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 31.

The show is based on Steve Jones‘ memoir ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’ and boasts a cast of newcomers, including Toby Wallace as Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock.

Advertisement

Pistol also features Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

An official synopsis for Pistol, described as being about “a rock and roll revolution” reads: “The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

“Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

“This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Describing his experience playing Cook, Slater called his first acting job “a wonderful baptism of fire” in conversation with NME.

Advertisement

“If you make [the band] into gods in your head, you’re never going to do them justice,” he said.

“They have great music and were part of this massive cultural phenomenon, but were also just kids. A very special group of people who came together in a very special way, but still.”

Pistol will be released on Disney+ on May 30.