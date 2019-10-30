Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey dropped after accuser dies

Man claimed that the actor groped him while he was giving him a spa treatment in October 2016

A sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey has been dropped after the man who accused him unexpectedly died.

The anonymous alleged victim, whose death was first announced last month, claimed that the actor groped him while he was giving him a spa treatment in October 2016 at a house in Malibu, California.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner known for numerous film and television roles, including American Beauty and House of Cards, was charged with sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. The actor denied all the allegations.

Genie Harrison, who represented the deceased, said the document announcing his client’s death last month was “undignified, insensitive and inappropriate”. She also accused Spacey’s lawyers of legal manoeuvring to get the case dismissed.

Credit: Getty Images

Now, the LA County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that the case has been dropped with a spokesperson telling the Independent: “The sexual assault allegations cannot be proven without participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined.”

The man had also sued Spacey under the alias John Doe in a case that remains pending in federal court.

In July, US prosecutors dropped an indecent assault case accusing Spacey of groping an 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

The previous year, LA prosecutors also declined to file charges against Spacey over an alleged incident in 1992, because it was beyond the statute of limitations.

Police in London are also currently investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey.

The actor was removed from Netflix series House Of Cards after initial allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him in November 2018. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused him of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following.

In two separate statements, Spacey said he did not recall the incident with Rapp and, later, that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

He also broke his silence on the claims against him last year in a video that saw him reprise his House Of Cards character Frank Underwood.