‘Shameless’ final season will include pandemic storyline

Season 11 of the US remake of Shameless is set to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming episodes, set to be the show’s final season, will see the Gallagher family “at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile.”

The full Showtime description for season 11 reads: “The final season of SHAMELESS finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile.

“As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch.”

It continues, nodding to further characters on the show: “Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood.”

“Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.”

Shameless stars William H. Macy, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton, Cameron Monaghan, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Kate Miner, Noel Fisher and Christian Isaiah.

The show remakes Paul Abbott’s Channel 4 series of the same name, which aired from January 2004 to May 2013, across 11 seasons as well.

Season 11 of Shameless will air on Showtime on December 6.