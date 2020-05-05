Filmmaker Shane Meadows has said he would like to make a This is England TV series set in 2000.

Following the 2006 film taking place in 1983 and the subsequent spin-off series This is England ’86, ‘88, and ’90, Meadows said he’d be keen on looking to make a show taking place over the millennium.

In Andrew Shim’s Shimmy Corona Diaries Ch.2 on YouTube, Meadows was interviewed by the actor, who played Milky in the film and Channel 4 series.

“I don’t know when but I’ve got This Is England ’00 in my head, the millennium one,” Meadows began, “because I sort of thought it would be nice, because when did we shoot the last one? Was it 2015, 2016?”

This is England ’90 aired in 2015 to positive reviews, and Meadows told NME at the time that he wasn’t ruling out any sequels.

“It’s a hard thing to shut off,” Meadows said. “The only reason we would never come back again is if a story didn’t arise that was worthy or needed telling.”

In the interview with Shim, Meadows added: “You’re obviously five years away and I don’t massively want to copy the film ideas, but if I went back, I’d love to do a millennium one.”

Shane Meadows most recently released The Virtues, a three-part ITV drama series starring Stephen Graham. The writer-filmmaker co-wrote the script with Jack Thorne, which is based on his own experience of abuse in his childhood, he told The Guardian.