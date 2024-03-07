Sharon Osborne criticises James Corden’s name-dropping habit

Sharon Osbourne has called out James Corden’s habit of “constantly” name-dropping, during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former music manager and X Factor judge is currently appearing on the ITV reality show for a temporary five-day run in the house.

During a conversation with the other housemates on the subject of name-dropping (via the Independent), Osbourne said: “I tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time.”

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’, and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney’. I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them. He constantly, constantly throws out names.”

Osbourne and housemate Louis Walsh agreed that Corden “kissed all the right people” when he moved to Los Angeles to host The Late Late Show, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Speaking about the former, Osbourne said, “Oh, she loves [Corden]. She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? She does. I think she’s a C-word.”

Last month, Osbourne hit out at Kanye West, saying he “fucked with the wrong Jew this time”. The rapper had used a Black Sabbath sample without the band’s permission on his album ‘Vultures’ with Ty Dolla $ign.

She went on to brand West as a “disrespectful anti-Semite”, saying that these days he “represents hate”. The Osbournes have also reportedly sent off a cease and desist to West. She added: “The motherfucker’s a pig.”

Sharon also recently revealed that she once tried to take her own life after discovering her husband Ozzy was having an affair.

Sharon has been vocal about her husband’s various health ailments in recent years, including his battle with Parkinson’s disease and numerous neck surgeries.

“It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help,” she said in November. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt.”

She previously opened up about her assisted-suicide pact with her husband, revealing in October that it was still a plan.