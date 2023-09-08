Sharon Osbourne says Ashton Kutcher is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met

Sharon Osbourne has named Ashton Kutcher as the rudest celebrity she’s ever met.

The TV personality appeared alongside her daughter Kelly Osbourne in an interview with E! News, where they were asked a series of questions during a Stirring The Pot segment.

When asked to name the rudest celebrity she’s ever met, Sharon replied: “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ‘70s Show.”

Advertisement

When Kelly asked if she meant Ashton Kutcher, Sharon added: “Oh, rude, rude, rude. Rude little boy.”

Responding to the surprise from the hosts and Kelly herself, Sharon said: “Rude, yes. Dastardly little thing.”

In a chat with Larry King from 2018, Sharon previously described her negative encounter with Kutcher when he was a guest on daytime chat show The Talk.

“Bad attitude, for me, because I got his name wrong,” Sharon said. “So he was pissed and he comes on with an attitude. And he goes, ‘And what have you done in this industry?’ And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me because I’m going to eat you up and shit you out.’ So I was just like, you don’t know what you’re dealing with, kid.”

Sharon left The Talk in 2021 following a racism row, where she defended Piers Morgan over his criticism of Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Kutcher recently reprised his role of Michael Kelso from That ‘70s Show in Netflix reboot That ‘90s Show, alongside his co-star and wife, Mila Kunis.