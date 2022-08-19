‘She-Hulk’: Chris Evans reacts to plot about Captain America losing virginity

Chris Evans has reacted to a plot point that confirms that his MCU character, Captain America, isn’t a virgin.

The actor, who has played Captain America across 12 separate Marvel films, was responding to chatter around a scene in the new MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law in which the sexual experience of Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, is confirmed by his friend The Hulk, aka Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo).

It has ended fan speculation about if and when Captain America lost his virginity before returning to the past to find his true love Peggy Carter. It’s a decision that Captain America makes at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

In a mid-credit sequence on She-Hulk, which premiered Thursday (18 August) on Disney+, The Hulk says Rogers lost his virginity on a USO Tour.

She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, says to her cousin Bruce Banner that Captain America was too busy saving the world to have sex.

Banner responds: “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour”, making reference to free concerts and events sponsored by the United Service Organisations for members of the US military.

Evans reacted to the revelation on Twitter, writing a string of emojis including the laughing-crying face and the “my lips are zipped” emoji.

Advertisement

Jameela Jamil, who plays the supervillain Titania in She-Hulk, also reacted to the news by responding to Evans’ tweet with a string of skull emojis.

Meanwhile, NME reviewed Evans’ latest film, The Gray Man, writing in a four-star review that “despite filling in a cliché bingo card in double-quick time, The Gray Man is unpredictable and far greater than the sum of its considerable parts”.

“The Russo Brothers, the directing duo behind the very best of the Marvel movies, have re-teamed with Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for a script that has an awful lot of fun with conventions while never becoming a parody. The laughs are well-earned, the set-ups are satisfyingly paid off and the stunts feel meaningful to the story.”