‘She-Hulk’ praised in early reactions: “Unabashedly weird and wildly entertaining”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has received strong praise from critics, with many hailing Tatiana Maslany’s performance in the lead role.

The upcoming Marvel series, which will stream on Disney+, sees Maslany star as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who transforms into She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion.

The nine-episode series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia from a script written by Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty, Silicon Valley).

Those who have seen the first four episodes have since been sharing their reactions on social media, with the general consensus being largely positive.

Nora Dominick from BuzzFeed wrote: “The first episodes of #SheHulk are exactly what I wanted them to be and more. I love the comedy format so much. No surprise, Tatiana Maslany brings it as Jen. Her fourth wall breaks, the comedic timing, how she’s nerdy one second and then she-hulk the next. it’s a yes for me.”

ScreenRant‘s Molly Freeman wrote: “I’ve seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk & am happy to report they’re… incredible! Tatiana Maslany is GREAT as Jen Walters but my favourite thing is how fully entrenched She-Hulk is in the MCU while at the same time showing us something completely new. Can’t wait for more!”

Jenna Anderson at Comicbook.com added: “The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of.”

Meanwhile, Bleeding Cool editor Kaitlyn Booth wrote: “It’s nice to see a Marvel TV show paced like an actual TV show and not a long movie. They do some interesting things with the concept of #SheHulk and how she really doesn’t want to be a hero.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will premiere on Disney+ from August 17, with new episodes set to arrive weekly.

Earlier this month, director Kat Coiro addressed criticism of the show’s CGI, while supporting cast member Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania, defended her character’s costume.