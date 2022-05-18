Marvel has released the first trailer for upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law.

Starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as lawyer Jennifer Walters, the cousin to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the series follows her transformation into She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion.

As shown in the trailer, the show is pitched as a straight-up comedy – with She-Hulk taking advantage of her powers in her career – as a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-orientated legal cases – and dating life.

Alongside Ruffalo’s return as the Hulk, Tim Roth reprises his role as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Benedict Wong also returns as Wong from Doctor Strange. Other cast members include Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The nine-episode series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, from a script written by Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty, Silicon Valley).

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will premiere on Disney+ from August 17, with new episodes set to arrive weekly.

Marvel’s next series will be Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a high-school student who writes superhero fan fiction about Captain Marvel. The show also stars Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher and Zenobia Shroff.

The six-episode series will set-up 2023 film The Marvels, where Vellani is set to reprise her role as Khan alongside other cast members.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to be released on Disney+ from June 8.