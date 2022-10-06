‘She-Hulk’ viewers praise “phenomenal” Daredevil team-up episode

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

In the eighth episode titled Ribbit And Rip It, Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) meets Matt Murdock in court when it’s revealed that he’s representing the opposition, superhero fashion designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), against her client Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley).

After a clash atop a parking lot, Daredevil and She-Hulk join forces to break into a “house full of goons” where Leap-Frog is holding Jacobson hostage – featuring a hallway fight scene reminiscent of the action sequences from Netflix’s Daredevil series.

As the chemistry builds, Daredevil and She-Hulk conclude their team-up by hooking up, with Murdock seen afterwards doing the “walk of shame” while holding his Daredevil boots.

While Daredevil’s appearance in the series was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, viewers have praised the execution of the crossover between Marvel’s legal heavyweights.

“The chemistry between Daredevil and She-Hulk is amazing,” one viewer wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: “This was a phenomenal episode of She-Hulk!!… the season finale is going to be SO good and unexpected I can’t wait to see how it ends.”

Loving the She-Hulk Daredevil team up 😂😂👍🏻 #SheHulk — flynny 🍺 (@BellaMount72) October 6, 2022

If you've been bitching about Daredevil on She-Hulk, this new episode will leave you satisfied and asking for more. Mark my words #SheHulk — Daniel Nava (@ThatOneGuyNava) October 6, 2022

this was a PHENOMENAL episode of #shehulk!! everything from the Matt and jen/daredevil & she-hulk combination which was SO amazing to see to that ending which i did NOT see coming??? the season finale is going to be SO good and unexpected i can’t wait to see how it ENDS — cam | star wars lockdown (@camandfilm) October 6, 2022

The best thing about what they did with Daredevil in She-Hulk is all of the humor still feels in character for him. It still feels like that Matt Murdock we all watched all those years ago, just in a better place in life — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) October 6, 2022

Murdock previously made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after the Netflix Daredevil series was cancelled in 2018.

The character is set to return in upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. The show is scheduled to be released in 2024.