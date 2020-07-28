‘Sherlock’ creators share who they’d like to see play female Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have shared the names of a number of actors they’d like to see play a female Sherlock Holmes.

The topic was brought up during a livestream chat to mark 10 years of the duo’s Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted BBC One series. As they answered fan questions, the idea for a gender-flipped Sherlock came up and the pair then deliberated over who they would like to cast.

“There’s quite a few. I quite like the idea of Michelle Gomez.” said Moffat, before Gatiss suggested Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Olivia Colman was another name brought up by Moffat, while his wife and TV producer Sue Vertue suggested Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer.

Moffat then discussed why it would be easy to cast Sherlock as a woman, without really having to change anything about the character at all.

“I think we could sit here [and] generate quite a lot of names of female Sherlock Holmes,” he said. “I think that part would go female very easily. I don’t think you have to do anything. Change the pronouns and you don’t even have to change the name. Sherlock Holmes could be a woman quite easily.”

Moving onto the subject of a female Watson, Moffat said this is where he has the most trouble, admitting that he finds it “slightly harder” to think of someone to fit that kind of performance.

“You know what I get stuck on?” he said. “Who is John Watson as a woman?”

Gatiss added: “It just depends entirely. It would just be a different direction, a different feel to it.”

In Elementary, the US adaptation of Sherlock Holmes that sees Jonny Lee Miller play the great detective, Watson is played by Lucy Liu.

Meanwhile, video game developer Frogwares has announced that its next game, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, will be an open-world exploration of the early exploits of the game’s titular character.

The game will serve as an origin story for the famous detective and is a prequel to the studio’s previous Sherlock Holmes games, which began with 2002’s The Mystery Of The Mummy. The most recent entry in the franchise is 2016’s The Devil’s Daughter.