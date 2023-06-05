Shin Hye-sun finds Ahn Bo-hyun in new trailer for ‘See You In My 19th Life’

Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming K-drama See You In My 19th Life.

The streaming platform unveiled its international trailer for the upcoming fantasy drama See You In My 19th Life, starring Shin Hye-sun (Mr. Queen) and Ahn Bo-hyun (Military Prosecutor Doberman).

The upcoming series revolves around Ban Ji-eum (played by Shin), a young woman who remembers all of her past lives. When her 18th life is cut short due to a tragic accident, she decides to reconnect with those she knew in her 19th life, including her childhood friend Moon Seo-ha (Ahn).

In the new trailer, Ji-eum and Seo-ha meet for the first time during a job interview. Despite clear physical differences, Seo-ha is reminded by his childhood friend Ju-won while speaking to Ji-eum, and asks if they had met before. “My 19th life started solely to meet you,” Ji-eum narrates as the trailer ends.

The upcoming series will also star Ha Yoon-kyung (Hospital Playlist) as Yoon Cho-won, the younger sister of Ji-eum’s previous incarnation, and Ahn Dong-goo (The Law Cafe) as Do-yoon, Seo-ha’s secretary and close friend.

See You In My 19th Life premieres on tvN on June 17, and will be available to stream globally via Netflix.



See You In My 19th Life is based on a popular 2020-2022 webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey, who is also the author behind A Good Day To Be A Dog. A K-drama adaptation of the latter is currently in the works, with ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo set to star.