Shin Ye-eun, Park Solomon and more confirmed to star in new Disney+ K-drama ‘Third Person Revenge’

Disney+ has announced the cast for its forthcoming K-drama Third Person Revenge (literal translation).

On September 7, the streamer unveiled its full cast line-up for the upcoming original series Third Person Revenge via a statement to Daily Rian. Described as a “teen revenge thriller”, the plot unfolds when Ok Chan-mi – who is looking to uncover the truth behind the death of her twin brother – and Ji Su-heon, who begins exacting his revenge on behalf of bullying victims at school, are entangled through a shocking incident.

Shin Ye-eun (Yumi’s Cells 2, Rookie Cops) will star in the new series as Chan-mi, while Park Solomon (All Of Us Are Dead) has been cast as Su-heon. Meanwhile, Seo Ji-hoon (Youth), Chae Sang-woo (The Producers), Lee Soo-min (Work Later, Drink Now), Chung Su-bin (Trolley), Kim Joo-ryung (Squid Game, Monstrous) and K-pop girl group woo!ah!’s Woo Yeon (Live On) have been cast in supporting roles on Third Person Revenge.

Third Person Revenge’s script was written by Lee Hee-myung, best known for his work on 2012’s Rooftop Prince and 2017’s Into The World Again. While a definitive premiere date has yet to be announced by Disney+, the streaming platform has shared that the series will be landing sometime in November this year.

In other news, Disney+ also announced the cast for its forthcoming crime-thriller series Connect, starring Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in and Seoul Vibe’s Ko Kyung-po as its protagonist and antagonist respectively. Kim Hye-jun of Inspector Koo fame will be starring as the show’s mysterious female lead.

Connect is set to follow a man who is suddenly kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters. He awakens following the procedure to find one of his eyes missing, however, discovers that he is still able to see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by an infamous serial killer.