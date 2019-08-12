Showrunner shares first photo from ‘The Boys’ season 2

"We're up to our old tricks"

A first behind-the-scenes glimpse of The Boys season 2 has been posted online.

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of the popular Amazon Prime Video TV series, shared a photo of himself posing with castmembers who are splattered with fake blood. “We’re up to our old tricks,” the caption reads.

Joining Kripke in the picture are Tomer Kapon (who portrays Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Jack Quadi (Hughie) and Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk). The bloodied faces suggest that season 2 will be continue to show some full-on violence.

The series, which is based on Garth Ennis’ 2006-2012 comic book series of the same name, follows a group of vigilantes — “The Boys” — who make it their mission to stop superheroes from abusing their powers.

The Boys arrived on Prime Video at the end of July and has become one of the platform’s most successful series.

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said of the news: “We are thrilled that The Boys have surpassed our predictions for viewing in its first two weeks, and has become one of our most watched Amazon Original series by our Prime Video customers [sic].

“This creates great momentum and excitement for us as we get ready for season two.”

In his review of series 1, NME’s James McMahon praised the “zeitgeisty adaptation” that is a “damming indictment on how power corrupts”.

Season 2 is set for a 2020 release.