‘Silence of the Lambs’ spin-off series ‘Clarice’ gets chilling new trailer

The upcoming Silence of the Lambs spin-off series Clarice has given fans a first extended look, as FBI agent Clarice Starling wrestles with her demons.

The new CBS show is set a year after the events of the classic 1991 Hannibal Lecter film, with Rebecca Breeds taking over the role originally made famous by Jodie Foster.

The show is described as “a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington DC”.

In the new trailer, which premiered yesterday (January 10), Starling returns home to her native West Virginia as she tackles a new case.

However, as we see, she is traumatised by the events in Silence of the Lambs and her encounter with Buffalo Bill, the clip including many references such as being trapped down a well, as well as meeting a criminal behind glass.

CBS previously gave fans a first look at the series in a brief teaser last month, asking the question: “What do you do with all your rage?”

Star Trek‘s Alex Kurtzman is producing Clarice, and previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about why they decided to tackle the character.

“Hannibal [Lecter] is an incredible character, as is [FBI agent] Will Graham,” he said. “But Clarice Starling has a truly unique amazing psychology, and part of why Silence of the Lambs was so wonderful is the film put you so squarely in her shoes.”

Elaborating to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jenny Lumet further explained: “Nobody’s had her specific set of circumstances.

“She came face to face with the worst of what we have and the worst of what we are, and lived through it. If you imagine a puzzle box of puzzle pieces all thrown up into the air – that was the experience that she had with [serial killer] Buffalo Bill.”

Clarice will premiere on CBS on February 11, 2021. There is no release date confirmed for the UK as of yet.