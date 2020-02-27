‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV series casts ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star as Clarice

The team behind the forthcoming TV sequel to The Silence of the Lambs (1991) has announced that Pretty Little Liars actress Rebecca Breeds will portray protagonist Clarice Starling.

Clarice, the spin-off series helmed by CBS, takes place a year after the events in the 1992-set film. Breeds will take over from Jodie Foster, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the determined FBI agent in the original film.

In Clarice, the titular character continues to work while attempting to move on from childhood trauma. It’s set in 1993, a year after Clarice used Dr Hannibal Lecter’s sadistic insight to catch killer ‘Buffalo Bill’.

The upcoming series will see Clarice investigate serial predators and killers but this time she’ll also engage with Washington’s politics.

Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said last month: “After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes — Clarice Starling.

“Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”