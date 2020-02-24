Simon Bird rules out future ‘The Inbetweeners’ reunion

Simon Bird has once again ruled out the possibility of a future reunion of The Inbetweeners.

The hugely popular sitcom ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2010 before two movies were released in 2011 and 2014.

The four primary castmembers reunited in January 2019 for the widely-derided non-scripted special Fwends Reunited, and Bird — who played Will MacKenzie in the series — later said that a future Inbetweeners reboot would “be a bit depressing for everyone”.

Speaking on Lorraine this morning (February 24), Bird was asked if he would “never say never” in regards to an Inbetweeners reboot, given that Gavin & Stacey recently staged an unexpected comeback at Christmas.

“Exactly, yeah. I mean I will say never now,” Bird said about a reunion. “But I think the reason that show worked [at the time it was on] was because the characters were kids, so they could say the terrible, awful things they said.

“Whereas if the characters were in their mid-to-late 30s, it’s slightly different.”

Bird’s co-star James Buckley echoed similar sentiments back in March 2019 by saying that he “wouldn’t want to ruin” the series’ legacy any further following the backlash which greeted the Fwends Reunited special.