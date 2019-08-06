Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are teaming up for a new sitcom

'Truth Seekers' will be the duo's first sitcom together since 'Spaced'

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are being reunited for a new sitcom about ghost hunters.

Truth Seekers will be the first TV comedy together since Spaced ended in 2001.

It will be an eight-part series of half-hour episodes on Amazon Prime. There is as yet no transmission date.

As well as writing the series, Pegg and Frost will both star in the show.

Little is being said about Pegg’s character Dave, but Frost will play Gus, who is one-half of a ghost-hunting duo, seeking out paranormal activity throughout Britain.

According to Variety, the show’s synopsis says: “The duo stake out haunted characters, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals, using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos. They share their adventures on an online channel. The supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying and even deadly, as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.”

The show has been developed since 2018 by Pegg and Frost’s production company Serious Pictures. Pegg said when the show was first announced: “Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something. It’ll start as a very parochial idea – a very small business ventrue for these people – but will expand as the series goes on to become something far more global.”

Drawing parallels to their film Shaun Of The Dead, Pegg continued: “Shaun Of The Dead was a very parochial story set in North London that somehow managed to get this global reach, because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”

Pegg and Frost have co-starred in eight films together. The most notable were Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and World’s End, which were dubbed The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy.

Meanwhile, Pegg recently revealed he trimmed down over a six month period to meet the “VERY lean” requirement for his character in new film Inheritance.