News

First look: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost comedy ‘Truth Seekers’ comes to Amazon

Zombies are out, ghosts are in

By Ella Kemp
Nick Frost Truth Seekers
Nick Frost in 'Truth Seekers' (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime has released the first photos from  Truth Seekers – the new comedy show from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

The series is a supernatural dramedy focusing on a team of part-time paranormal investigators searching the UK for ghost sightings.

Truth Seekers stars Frost and Pegg, alongside Malcolm McDowell, Samson Kayo, Susan Wokoma and Emma D’Arcy.

Advertisement

A virtual panel about the show will be held as part of Comic-Con@Home later this week, a five-day virtual event featuring talks and previews for titles including His Dark Materials, The Walking DeadBill & Ted Face The Music and more.

Check out some of the first new pictures below:

Emma D'Arcy Truth Seekers
Emma D’Arcy in ‘Truth Seekers’ (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Susan Truth Seekers
Susan Wokoma and Malcolm McDowell in ‘Truth Seekers’ (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Nick Frost Truth Seekers
Nick Frost in ‘Truth Seekers’ (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

On the collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, Frost said, “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance.

Advertisement

“Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

In conversation with NME recently, Simon Pegg acknowledged how Shaun of the Dead remains relevant in terms of the scene in which the characters take refuge at the Winchester pub away from zombies.

“Generally, in times of adversity – Brexit, ‘The Best from the East’ – whatever apocalyptic situation it is – that meme of us will always pop up,” Pegg said.

“This situation now is of course much more comparable with people being told to stay at home, to shut their doors and stay safe. It’s hard to be glib in this terrible situation but it’s an odd testament to the film’s longevity that it’s still relevant.”

Truth Seekers will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.