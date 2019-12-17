News

‘Simpsons’ fans remember their favourite moments and episodes on the show’s 30th birthday

Happy birthday to an icon

Will Richards
The Simpsons

Fans of The Simpsons have been remembering their favourite moments and episodes from the classic sitcom as it celebrates its 30th birthday.

#TheSimpsons is trending on Twitter today to mark the anniversary of the release of the show’s pilot episode, the Christmas special Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire, which aired on December 17, 1989.

Memes and gifs from the iconic show have been out in force on the internet today, with fans remembering their favourite episodes, and many calling The Simpsons the greatest TV show of all time.

Simpsons fans are a devoted bunch, and each seems to have a different favourite episode, line and character.

Shown by fans’ anger when the aspect ratio of some classic episodes was changed on new streaming service Disney+, cropping out some iconic jokes in the process, a love of The Simpsons comes from the little details, and they’ve come out in force on Twitter today.

Fans are also sharing their memories of when and where they first saw The Simpsons, and which episodes ignited their love for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

Last year, The Simpsons became the longest running prime time scripted series in history after it aired its 636th episode.

Back in November, the show’s composer Danny Elfman said The Simpsons was “in its last year” and will be coming to an end soon, though this rumour was soon quashed by showrunner Al Jean, who said there are “no plans” to stop the show just yet.

