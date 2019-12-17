Fans of The Simpsons have been remembering their favourite moments and episodes from the classic sitcom as it celebrates its 30th birthday.

#TheSimpsons is trending on Twitter today to mark the anniversary of the release of the show’s pilot episode, the Christmas special Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire, which aired on December 17, 1989.

Memes and gifs from the iconic show have been out in force on the internet today, with fans remembering their favourite episodes, and many calling The Simpsons the greatest TV show of all time.

happy birthday to the show that constantly reminds us of the daily struggles of life 😂😂the greatest tv show of all time … #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/nIpWYqD7v2 — Neil Gartland (@GartlandNeil) December 17, 2019

Simpsons fans are a devoted bunch, and each seems to have a different favourite episode, line and character.

Shown by fans’ anger when the aspect ratio of some classic episodes was changed on new streaming service Disney+, cropping out some iconic jokes in the process, a love of The Simpsons comes from the little details, and they’ve come out in force on Twitter today.

it's #TheSimpsons 30th anniversary and I'm reaffirming that my fave ever episode is 2×19, Lisa's Substitute. The way the arrival of an inspiring teacher puts Lisa and Homer's bond under the microscope is SO heartfelt. And the B-plot with Bart running for class president is 💯 pic.twitter.com/BIGIMVPLyc — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) December 17, 2019

Happy 30th Anniversary to the show that produced my all time favourite episode, The Springfield Files 👽 #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/rhLVxlmrHK — K a t y (@katymcnairxo) December 17, 2019

Still one of my favourite lines: "Me fail English? That's unpossible."

– Ralph Wiggum, #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/wJ4Fd8adgO — John Espirian (@espirian) December 17, 2019

30th anniversary of #TheSimpsons: my favourite episode will always be A Fish Called Selma. Patty and Selma are two of the greatest written recurring characters. pic.twitter.com/9OeyWZAtKY — Calum Sherwood (@CalumSSherwood) December 17, 2019

I can't believe #TheSimpsons is 30. My favourite episode is probably the season 4 classic 'I Love Lisa'. pic.twitter.com/ScWHSDj6Je — Joe 🌹 (@JoePassmore) December 17, 2019

Wow, 30 years of #TheSimpsons – this is undoubtedly the greatest episode of them all. Don't even try to change my mind pic.twitter.com/dG9KT3AiGh — OllieBrowning (@Olliebrowning8) December 17, 2019

Fans are also sharing their memories of when and where they first saw The Simpsons, and which episodes ignited their love for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

The Simpsons are 30 today. Growing up watching it on Sky and Channel 4. 'Bart the Daredevil' was the first episode I remember watching. Keep on going! #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/KiJ6AKugZW — Jamie Bevan (@ManicallyBevs) December 17, 2019

Happy 30th Birthday to my first ever fandom, #TheSimpsons You taught me so much and have given us many quotes, parodies and cultural touchpoints. I don't think I had a conversation in my teens without referring to you. How would I relate to others without your pearls of wisdom? pic.twitter.com/9PtUVf86t3 — Siânta Clause is Coming to Town 🤶🏻 (@SianMP) December 17, 2019

Happy 30th birthday to #TheSimpsons

This show has gotten me through so much! I first watched it when visiting family in San Diego in 1990 – I was small, jetlagged and the first episode was Krusty Gets Busted! What was your first episode?!https://t.co/kiOS0Jr0qq — My name means Christmas 🎄 (@__nca) December 17, 2019

Last year, The Simpsons became the longest running prime time scripted series in history after it aired its 636th episode.

Back in November, the show’s composer Danny Elfman said The Simpsons was “in its last year” and will be coming to an end soon, though this rumour was soon quashed by showrunner Al Jean, who said there are “no plans” to stop the show just yet.