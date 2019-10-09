‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ producer hints that the game could be remastered

The 2003 game remains a childhood classic for many

The producer of The Simpsons: Hit & Run believes that the game could be remastered in the near future.

The game, which originally came out in 2003, followed the Simpsons as they drive around Springfield, slowly unearthing an alien-related conspiracy.

Now, producer Vlad Ceraldi has said that he believes it could be due a return.

“I could see it on multiple different types of platforms as a remake or remaster,” he told LADbible.

“It would have to take the parties who are in charge of the property to want that to happen and someone out there to decide that they were going to go out and do it. But absolutely, it would be fun to explore those characters and that universe again, that work again.”

Ceraldi went on to say that the revival of the game has been discussed previously, though not in a professional capacity, adding: “It’s come up before in discussions but not seriously, usually at the pub, just talking about the idea of some of the magic that was captured and the potential ability to recapture it in a new way with a different audience, with a different generation of devices.

“There was joy in the making of it as well as obviously the fans playing it – that doesn’t always happen but it certainly happened with that game. We had our doubts that it would work out the way we hoped but obviously it did.”

He continued: “There’s masters out there like Nintendo and other companies who have nailed it time and time again, so it would be wonderful to reinvest in how you can control the characters, how you can control the world, how much of the world you can explore in detail.

“There’s a lot more things that could be done and that would be fascinating for sure,” Ceraldi concluded.

Elsewhere in the Simpsons universe, it’s been confirmed that Olivia Colman will appear in the new series of the show. The actor is set to portray a femme fatale who falls in love with Homer.

In other news, it looks like a potential spin-off to The Simpsons could be on the cards. Producer Matt Selman revealed that there have been talks of playing with the show’s format to potentially explore the lives of Springfield citizens outside of the Simpson family.

Meanwhile, a new episode of The Simpsons has seen the show recreate Queen’s iconic ‘Live Aid’ performance.