‘The Simpsons’ producer admits he’s “nervous” about cancel culture

“Well, it’s important to know your audience and if you lose your audience, then you’ve made a really big mistake,” Jean told Metro. “I also think that it is important for comedians to be allowed to do satire.”
Advertisement
He went on: “I think of people like Kathy Griffin who was criticised when she was being satirical. And I go, there’s a danger when we tell comedians what is or isn’t funny.
“You can say, ‘I don’t like it’, or you don’t want to laugh… You want to buy it or watch it? That’s great, keep watching us. But in terms of seeing, ‘Oh this is permissible speech,’ I get very nervous when you go down that slope.”