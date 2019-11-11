‘The Simpsons’ recasts three roles following the death of voice actor Russi Taylor

Grey DeLisle-Griffin has joined the show's cast

Following the death of The Simpsons voice actor Russi Taylor in July, producers of the long-running cartoon have announced her replacement for a number of longstanding roles.

Taylor provided the voice of Springfield Elementary school twins Sherri and Terri, and their classmate Martin Prince, as well as a number of other parts.

Now, writer and executive producer for the show Al Jean has asked fans to welcome Grey DeLisle-Griffin as the three characters’ new voice.

DeLisle-Griffin is well-established as a voice actor. She played Catwoman in the video game Batman: Arkham City, voiced Arcee in Transformers: Revenge of The Fallen, as well as a number of characters in Netflix’s new She-Ra reboot.

Her predecessor Taylor was also known for playing Disney’s Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, and was married to Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse, until his death in 2009.

DeLisle-Griffin’s first series of The Simpsons features an episode themed around Marvel’s The Avengers, set to air next year. It follows episodes that focused on Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

In other Simpsons news, it has been confirmed that Olivia Colman will appear in the new series, portraying a character who falls in love with Homer.

A potential spin-off to The Simpsons could also be on the cards, focused on the lives of a host of other Springfield residents.